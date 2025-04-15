Airtel partners with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery in 16 cities across India

Bharti Airtel has announced a new partnership with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within ten minutes. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by a telecom operator in India, and the service is currently live across 16 cities, with plans for further expansion.

Through this collaboration, customers can order Airtel SIM cards to their doorstep for a convenience fee of ₹49. Following the delivery, users can activate their SIM using an Aadhaar-based KYC authentication process. Both prepaid and postpaid options are available, along with the ability to port an existing number to the Airtel network.

Starting today, customers can get a SIM delivered and choose to get a new prepaid or postpaid connection, or switch their existing number to Airtel.@airtelindia has also created a new flow which allows customers to complete… pic.twitter.com/ceYJueK4lm — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 15, 2025

To support the activation process, customers will have access to a dedicated online link and instructional video. Additional assistance is available via the Airtel Thanks app, while new customers can also reach support through a helpline number. Airtel has clarified that SIM cards must be activated within 15 days of delivery to remain valid.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said the initiative is part of the company’s efforts to simplify customer experiences. “Today we are thrilled to partner with Blinkit for 10-minute SIM card delivery to customers’ homes across 16 cities and in due course of time we plan to expand this partnership to additional cities,” he said.

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, stated that the partnership aims to reduce the hassle associated with acquiring a SIM card. “Blinkit takes care of the delivery, while Airtel makes it easy for customers to complete self-KYC, activate their SIM, and choose between prepaid or postpaid plans,” he added.

The service is currently available in 16 cities across India: Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.