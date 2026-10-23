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Airtel Prepaid users get YouTube Premium to its ₹200 prepaid OTT top-up: what you get and how to claim it

Airtel Prepaid users get YouTube Premium to its ₹200 prepaid OTT top-up: what you get and how to claim it

Airtel has introduced a ₹200 OTT top-up plan for prepaid users, offering YouTube Premium and 30GB extra data without changing base plans. The plan also includes access to over 18 OTT platforms, enhancing streaming options for users.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 2:52 PM IST
Airtel Prepaid users get YouTube Premium to its ₹200 prepaid OTT top-up: what you get and how to claim itAlongside YouTube Premium, users can also claim Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV and more than 18 other OTT platforms.

Airtel has partnered with YouTube to bring YouTube Premium to its prepaid users through its Rs 200 OTT top-up plan. The plan offers several benefits, including 30GB of additional data, an ad-free YouTube experience, background play, offline downloads, and YouTube Music Premium. But what does the Rs 200 OTT top-up mean for users, and how can they claim YouTube Premium on their existing plan?

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Airtel prepaid with YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium is available through the ₹200 OTT top-up, which means prepaid users will top up over their existing prepaid plans, but they do not need to change their base plan. For instance, if your current prepaid plan costs ₹799, you would pay an additional ₹200 for the OTT top-up, taking your total spend to ₹999.

With the top-up, Airtel prepaid users will be able to get additional 30GB of data withdays'days validity and the added YouTube Premium benefit. To claim the YouTube experience, open the Airtel app and visit the“Rewards & OTTs” section; simply buy the top-up again and re-claim the benefit. As of now, we are not able to see the option on the app, but we expect the update to be rolled out to users soon.

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Alongside YouTube Premium, users can also claim Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV and more than 18 other OTT platforms in the same top-up. The move comes as telecom operators lean on entertainment bundles. It is reported that in July, Jio’s ₹500 prepaid plan and its ₹200 data voucher also included YouTube Premium. Airtel says customers now use mobile data mainly to watch shows, follow creators, and listen to music, and it is positioning the top-up as a value bundle beyond connectivity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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