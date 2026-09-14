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Airtel’s ₹3,999 yearly prepaid plan now offers 150GB extra bulk data: Check benefits and validity

Airtel’s ₹3,999 yearly prepaid plan now offers 150GB extra bulk data: Check benefits and validity

Airtel is sweetening its long-term recharge with additional data and digital perks, giving users more flexibility while keeping them connected for an entire year without frequent recharges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 5:21 PM IST
Airtel’s ₹3,999 yearly prepaid plan now offers 150GB extra bulk data: Check benefits and validityAirtel's ₹3,999 annual plan now offers 150GB extra data and unlimited 5G benefits.

Airtel has added 150GB of extra bulk data to its ₹3,999 annual prepaid recharge plan as a limited-time offer, giving you, as a subscriber, more data on top of the existing 2.5GB daily allowance. The bonus remains valid for the plan’s full 365-day validity, while you’ll get unlimited 5G on eligible networks.

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The annual recharge includes unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day and several digital benefits, making it aimed at users who want to avoid monthly recharges.

Airtel ₹3,999 plan: Data and 5G benefits

The biggest change is the additional 150GB bulk data, available over and above the regular 2.5GB daily allowance. The bonus is valid throughout the 365-day plan period, although Airtel is offering it for a limited time. Once the daily data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps.

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The recharge also includes unlimited 5G data for eligible Airtel users connected to an Airtel 5G network. However, Airtel’s commercial usage policy applies, with usage above 300GB in 30 days considered commercial usage.

Calls, SMS and additional benefits

Subscribers get unlimited local and STD voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Additional local SMS cost ₹1 each, while STD SMS cost ₹1.5 after the daily limit.

The plan also bundles 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, valued by Airtel at around Rs 4,000. You will get Airtel Safe, which includes spam call alerts, fraudulent-link blocking and protection against OTP-based banking fraud. HelloTunes is included too, and with this, you can even change to your favourite caller tune once every 30 days.

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At ₹3,999 for 365 days, the recharge works out to about ₹10.96 per day. If you consume significant data and prefer not to recharge every month, the combination of daily data, bonus data and unlimited 5G makes the annual plan worth considering.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 5:21 PM IST
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