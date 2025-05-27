Alcatel V3 series smartphones launched in India with paper-like display, starts at Rs 12,999

Alcatel has launched its V3 Series of smartphones in India, introducing what it claims to be the country’s first handsets with patented NXTPAPER display technology. The series includes three models: the V3 Ultra, V3 Pro, and V3 Classic, and all 3 feature TCL-powered display innovations aimed at enhancing visual comfort and usability.

The NXTPAPER display technology, a key highlight of the new series, offers a paper-like visual experience with reduced glare, improved eye comfort, and multiple viewing modes. The display includes four modes: Regular Mode, Ink Paper Mode, Colour Paper Mode, and Max Ink Mode, allowing users to switch based on their preferred visual setting.

The flagship model, the V3 Ultra, features a 6.8-inch NXTPAPER display and includes a stylus for productivity and creative use. It is equipped with a triple-camera setup led by a 108MP main sensor, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera. Other features include Horizon Lock video stabilisation, eSIM support, and a premium case bundled in the box. The device is available in Hyper Blue, Champagne Gold, and Ocean Grey colour options.

The V3 Pro model is aimed at performance-focused users, offering up to 18GB of RAM (including virtual RAM), a 5200mAh battery with long standby time, and expandable storage of up to 2TB. It also includes the NXTPAPER display and is available in Matcha Green and Metallic Grey.

Positioned as an entry-level offering, the V3 Classic includes NFC functionality and a display designed to enhance colour accuracy and clarity, particularly for content consumption.

All three models will be available for purchase starting 2 June 2025 on Flipkart. Pricing begins at ₹19,999 for the V3 Ultra, ₹17,999 for the V3 Pro, and ₹12,999 for the V3 Classic.

Speaking at the launch, Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer of Nxtcell India, which handles Alcatel’s operations in the country, highlighted the brand’s focus on innovation, accessibility, and local manufacturing. He said, "Looking ahead, we are committed to building a connected product ecosystem with upcoming launches of feature phones and other products. We are also pleased to announce that Nxtcell India will soon commence in-house manufacturing, reinforcing our commitment to local innovation and aligning with the Government’s ‘Made in India’ initiative."

Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer of Nxtcell India, added that local manufacturing would support supply chain agility and quality control while contributing to India’s growing technology sector.