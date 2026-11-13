Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Alibaba funding, Singapore base, $4 billion Nvidia chips: Inside Megaspeed's global AI network

Alibaba funding, Singapore base, $4 billion Nvidia chips: Inside Megaspeed's global AI network

Singapore-based Megaspeed International, reportedly backed by Alibaba, purchased over $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips. Its Chinese business connections and alleged links to restricted US technology have raised questions about cross-border investments and semiconductor oversight.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 9:39 PM IST
Alibaba funding, Singapore base, $4 billion Nvidia chips: Inside Megaspeed's global AI networkMegaspeed has reportedly been investigated over allegations that it may have enabled Chinese businesses to access advanced US semiconductors without authorisation.

Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major purchaser of Nvidia's advanced semiconductors, has come under scrutiny over its business connections with China and allegations involving access to restricted US technology. The company, which reportedly received funding from Chinese technology giant Alibaba, purchased more than $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips, according to analyst estimates cited by CNN.

Advertisement

The revelations highlight the complex network of international investors, technology suppliers and data-centre operators involved in the global artificial intelligence infrastructure industry.

From gaming company to AI infrastructure player

Megaspeed was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 as 7Road International, initially operating as a Chinese video game developer.

The company subsequently transformed into a cloud computing and data-centre provider, emerging as one of Asia's largest buyers of Nvidia semiconductors.

According to CNN, Singapore corporate records indicate that Megaspeed received funding from Alibaba, establishing a financial connection with one of China's biggest technology companies.

However, the available information does not specify the size of Alibaba's investment, its ownership percentage or whether it exercised operational control over Megaspeed.

Advertisement

Alice Huang's connection with Megaspeed

The company's business relationships have attracted attention following allegations involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Singapore corporate records show that Alice Huang served as a director of Megaspeed International between March and November 2023.

Huang, also known as Huang Le, previously worked in journalism and finance before entering the technology industry.

CNN reported that she had worked for Chinese state television and held positions in the securities industry, reportedly including HSBC and Citic Securities.

Her involvement with Megaspeed placed her within a business network connecting cloud infrastructure operators, semiconductor suppliers and international investors.

Why is Megaspeed facing scrutiny?

Megaspeed has reportedly been investigated over allegations that it may have enabled Chinese businesses to access advanced US semiconductors without authorisation.

Advertisement

The allegations raise questions about how chipmakers and regulators monitor the ultimate users of advanced computing hardware supplied through international companies.

However, Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, describing itself as a compliant and legal business.

Separately, US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of gathering information for Chinese intelligence. These allegations remain unproven.

Nvidia has maintained that it has no reason to believe its corporate or national-security secrets were compromised.

What does this mean for global AI infrastructure?

Megaspeed's reported business structure illustrates how semiconductor procurement, corporate funding and cloud computing operations can span multiple jurisdictions.

For regulators, such arrangements create challenges in identifying ultimate customers and monitoring compliance with technology export restrictions.

However, cross-border investment and international chip purchases do not themselves establish regulatory violations.

The outcome of ongoing scrutiny could provide further clarity on Megaspeed's operations and the effectiveness of semiconductor oversight.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more