Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Alice Huang allegedly helped secure $7.5 billion in Nvidia AI GPU imports: Report

Alice Huang allegedly helped secure $7.5 billion in Nvidia AI GPU imports: Report

Alice Huang is accused of helping import restricted Nvidia AI chips worth $7.5 billion into China, sparking a major FBI probe.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Alice Huang allegedly helped secure $7.5 billion in Nvidia AI GPU imports: ReportAlice Huang with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, reportedly built close relations with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and allegedly played a major role in facilitating the movement of restricted Nvidia AI chips into China. US Intelligence also suspects Alice Huang of having links to China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), its intelligence agency, to transfer sensitive information.

Advertisement

According to The Information report, a network of companies was found that was centred around Shanghai Century Litong and linked to Singapore-based Megaspeed. Previously, Megaspeed has been accused of helping China obtain around $2 billion worth of Nvidia AI processors.

Must read: Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversy

In the dealings, Alice Huang is alleged to have played a key role in facilitating the movement of approximately 240,000 restricted Nvidia chips into China, primarily H100 and H200 systems. Furthermore, she also helped secure AI GPU imports worth an estimated $7.5 billion.

How did Alice Huang secure restricted Nvidia chips?

The report highlighted that Alice Huang allegedly used her personal relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to build credibility and strengthen her business connections. She reportedly posted pictures with Jensen Huang regularly on her WeChat account, a popular Chinese messaging and social media platform and with business clients to establish her credibility.

Advertisement

She also flaunted a close personal relationship with Jensen Huang, and that he celebrated her birthdays with dinner and gifts. Nvidia’s China sales employee also revealed that Alice was in attendance during the company's annual events organised for local Chinese partners.

Must read: Taiwan's 'Jensanity' shaken by Jensen Huang scandal: Nvidia loses $260 billion, CEO $7.4 billion

Between 2023 and 2025, Megaspeed reportedly imported around $4.6 billion worth of AI chips, and another $2 billion worth was routed through a company called Speedmatrix. Alice Huang allegedly helped move Nvidia chips through the supply chain

Alice Huang's connection with Jensen Huang

The Information reported that Alice Huang’s connection to Jensen Huang dates back to 2010. Before Alice, her husband Kang Wei met Jensen Huang sometime in the 2010s. During that time, Nvidia was only developing graphics processors for PC gaming. Alice's husband was reportedly a private equity investor focused on video game companies.

Advertisement

However, as speculation around the Chinese spy link grows, the Chinese embassy has denied having any links to Alice Huang. However, the matter is being investigated by the FBI, and Jensen Huang is also being questioned.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more