All about Prabhjeet Singh, the ex-Uber executive named as OpenAI's India operations lead

As India’s AI journey gathers speed, OpenAI has chosen Prabhjeet Singh to lead its work in the country, a move that reflects the weight the company now places on India. In a statement on Friday, OpenAI said Singh will join in September as Managing Director for India, becoming its most senior leader here. The appointment comes as OpenAI steps up its investment in one of its top-priority and fastest-growing markets globally.

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OpenAI said Singh will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for APAC (Asia Pacific). His focus will include building partnerships and supporting India’s wider AI ecosystem, while helping more consumers, businesses, institutions and government bodies benefit from AI.

Role in India

OpenAI said Singh will be responsible for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations in India. He will also oversee consumer growth, while helping expand the company’s ties with businesses, institutions, government bodies and the wider AI ecosystem.

The company described him as its "most senior leader" in the country. It said the appointment is part of its continued investment in India, one of its top-priority markets.

From Uber to OpenAI

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Singh joins OpenAI from Uber, where he served as President of India and South Asia. In that role, he led the company’s mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad.

OpenAI’s India push

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has stepped up its India push, deepening partnerships with businesses and the developer community, as it lays bold bets on one of the fastest-growing markets for artificial intelligence adoption. Altman has maintained that AI adoption in India has been "amazing" to watch, and that the company is excited to invest more here. The company announced its first office in New Delhi in November 2025.

Altman had also signalled confidence in India’s tech landscape during the India AI Summit in February this year, when he praised the speed of tech adoption in the country. "What's happening in India with AI is really quite amazing," Altman had said. He had praised India’s current "conviction" to invest across the entire AI stack, and indicated that India’s tech ecosystem is on the verge of a massive, AI-driven entrepreneurial explosion.

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"The country's conviction to invest in everything from the infrastructure layer to the model layer to the application layer on top, and the rapid adoption of the tools by people here is really quite something," Altman had said at the time.

With Singh set to join in September, OpenAI is giving India a senior leadership role as it expands consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement, and operations in a market it has identified as a major priority.