‘Almost an opportunity’: Nothing’s Akis Evangelidis on the global memory crunch

Nothing is expanding its smartphone portfolio in India with the Phone (4b), positioning the new B-series as a more accessible entry point at a time when rising memory costs are pushing up device prices across the industry.

The UK-based smartphone maker already sells its flagship numbered series and the mid-range A-series, which recently completed three years in India with the launch of the Phone (4a) lineup. The B-series will sit below the A-series while retaining what the company describes as the core Nothing experience.

Advertisement

In an interview with Business Today, Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis said the company saw an opportunity to introduce the new series as the global memory shortage changed smartphone pricing across segments.

Why the B-series exists

Nothing’s A-series has emerged as its strongest-performing smartphone line. Evangelidis said the Phone (4a), despite being launched at a higher price than its predecessor, was “again, our most successful product launch to date”.

The company now wants to build on that momentum with the Phone (4b).

“Now that the market has gone up because of the memory pricing that’s happening, we had this opportunity to bring a new B-series,” Evangelidis said.

The aim, he added, was to focus on the features that matter most to buyers without diluting the brand’s overall experience.

Advertisement

The Phone (4b) will retain “a great processor, camera, battery performance and a great screen” despite the cost pressures created by higher memory prices, he said.

The company is positioning the device as a product that remains “true to the unique experience” and “true to the Nothing experience”.

Memory crunch creates an opening

Memory prices have risen sharply in recent months, increasing the cost of RAM and storage used in smartphones. Several manufacturers have raised prices, delayed launches or reworked their product portfolios in response.

Nothing, however, believes the disruption could work in its favour.

“It is quite an interesting year, per se, with this whole memory situation. I think for us, it has proven to almost be an opportunity,” Evangelidis said.

Advertisement

He attributed this to Nothing’s positioning since its launch. Unlike established smartphone brands that have spent years building their businesses around value-for-money devices, Nothing has focused on design and user experience, he said.

“For the longest period of time, brands have focused on building their equity around value for money,” Evangelidis said.

“For us, it was never an option. As a new player, we don’t have the economies of scale and so on. It has always been about focusing on the user experience and finding the optimal product definition.”

Evangelidis said some smartphone makers were “cancelling, just straight off, their products” because of the cost pressures.

Nothing has also not been completely insulated from the disruption. Its sub-brand CMF had to delay the launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, he said.

The pressure is also unlikely to ease soon.

“We don’t see that slowing down anytime soon, at least until the second half of 2027,” Evangelidis said.

AI beyond individual features

Evangelidis also said the smartphone industry’s approach to artificial intelligence had created confusion by presenting AI primarily as a collection of individual features.

“There’s been a lot of confusion because AI has been slapped into every single feature across phones,” he said.

Advertisement

AI has already been used in smartphones for years, particularly in areas such as computational photography and camera software. Evangelidis, however, expects it to eventually change the fundamental way people use their devices.

“It’s going to be a much bigger systemic change in terms of how we interact with our smartphones,” he said.

Nothing’s ambition, he added, is to move towards “one billion operating systems for one billion people”, rather than offering one standardised operating system to a billion users.

The comment reflects a broader industry push towards more personalised devices that can understand individual habits, preferences and contexts.

Expanding India presence

India has emerged as one of Nothing’s most important markets, and Evangelidis said the company plans to continue investing in the country.

“We don’t plan to slow down anytime soon,” he said.

Nothing has also begun expanding its physical retail presence. The company opened its first flagship store in Bengaluru, which Evangelidis said crossed $1.3 million in revenue within three months and subsequently exceeded the $2 million mark.

“We’re actively looking to expand our store presence across the country,” he said, adding that further expansion would happen “very soon”.

The company’s push into new price segments and offline retail comes as Nothing looks to deepen its presence in one of the world’s largest and most competitive smartphone markets.

