Amazon Alexa+ launches in India with AI-powered features built for Indian users: Everything you need to know

Alexa+ has been refined for India to understand English, Hindi and Hinglish, including language switching within a conversation. Amazon says millions of Indian households already use Alexa, with more than nine billion interactions recorded in the country over the past 12 months.

Alexa+ understands Hindi, Hinglish and Indian context

Alexa+ is designed to understand half-formed thoughts, colloquialisms and complex requests rather than relying only on fixed commands. In India, it supports English, Hindi and Hinglish, including switching between languages within the same sentence. Amazon says more Indian languages will be added soon.

The assistant can recommend and order gifts, send emails, suggest personalised meals and control compatible smart home devices from brands including Atomberg, Qubo, Dreame and Wipro. It also works with Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Prime Video and Netflix, although subscriptions may apply.

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Alexa+ can learn your preferences, routines, music, books and food choices. Using voice and visual ID, it can recognise household members and personalise responses. Amazon also describes an ambient AI approach, where Alexa can proactively remind you about tasks or flag schedule clashes based on your routines.

Shopping, smart home and subscription details

For shopping, Alexa+ can suggest preferred brands, confirm orders, recommend alternatives when products are unavailable, create shopping lists and track Amazon deliveries. It can also compare product features, summarise verified reviews and alert you to price drops. Amazon Now grocery ordering through Alexa+ is coming soon, allowing users to search for items, add them to a cart and place orders using their voice.

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Soon, Alexa+ will also support restaurant reservations and other services through EazyDiner, Swiggy, District by Zomato, MakeMyTrip, HomeTriangle and TripAdvisor.

Alexa+ eligible device and price

Alexa+ is free during Early Access and will remain free for Prime members after that. Prime Lite, Prime Shopping Edition and non-Prime users can access it through a ₹2,000 monthly standalone subscription or a Prime plan.

Amazon has also introduced devices designed specifically for Alexa+, including the Echo Show 8, Echo Show 11, Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio.