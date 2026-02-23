Amazon announced massive new office hub in Bengaluru to house over 7,000 staff

Amazon announced to open its new office campus in Bengaluru, India. The company claims that it is the second-largest office in Asia, which is spread across 1.1 million square feet area. The new office is said to house over 7000 employees across ecommerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services in India.

The Amazon campus is located about 15 km from Kempegowda International Airport. The 12-storey campus spans five acres and was inaugurated by Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, Dr M.B. Patil. The launch comes as Amazon’s commitment to India, where it has already invested about $40 billion and aims to add another $35 billion by 2030.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said, “India continues to be a long-term priority for Amazon, and Bengaluru has played a central role in our journey here. Over the years, the city has been home to some of our earliest technology and business teams, and today it remains a key hub for innovation and talent.”

The new Amazon campus in Bengaluru will consist of meeting rooms, huddle spaces, breakout areas, and event spaces that can host more than 200 people to encourage collaboration and flexibility. In addition, employees will also have access to recreation facilities such as basketball and pickleball courts, an amphitheatre, landscaped lawns, and outdoor community spaces.

The office space will also have cafeterias across two floors that will consist of a range of global cuisines.

With a new office space, Amazon expands its presence in India, especially in Bengaluru, which is positioned as a global technology hub. It also strengthens its ability to scale teams, innovation, and operations to support its long-term growth plans in the country.