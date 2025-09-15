Amazon announces Early Deals ahead of Great Indian Festival 2025 sale

Amazon has rolled out its ‘Early Deals’ ahead of the annual Great Indian Festival, which is set to begin on 23 September. Prime members will receive exclusive early access to the sale, starting 24 hours before the official launch.

The e-commerce platform said this year’s festival will feature discounts across more than 100,000 products and over 30,000 new launches from brands including Samsung, Apple, Intel, HP, Asus, Titan, Libas and L’Oreal. Customers can expect up to 40% off on smartphones, up to 80% off on categories such as electronics, fashion and beauty, and home and kitchen, as well as discounts on Amazon’s own devices and services.

Amazon has also introduced financial offers, with 10% instant discounts available on SBI credit and debit card transactions, additional cashback options through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, and travel offers via Amazon Pay. For business buyers, Amazon Business is offering up to 65% off on categories such as electronics and office equipment, along with a curated gifting catalogue.

The company said it is engaging more than 100,000 creators through the Amazon Influencer Program, including actors, technology reviewers and chefs, who will create shoppable content to highlight deals. Prime members will also have access to ‘Prime Dhamaka Offers’ throughout the sale period.

This year’s festival will also include entertainment offerings on Prime Video and MX Player, spanning films, web series and reality shows. Amazon has further promoted the use of its Rufus AI-powered shopping assistant, which enables users to compare products, review price histories and access recommendations.

In preparation for the event, Amazon has expanded its operations network by adding 45 new delivery stations, 12 new fulfilment centres and six sortation centres. The company stated that this expansion allows for faster deliveries, including same-day delivery to 50% more cities and next-day delivery to twice as many locations compared with last year. More than 150,000 seasonal job opportunities have been created to support the scale-up.

The Great Indian Festival has become one of the most significant shopping events for Amazon India, with offers spanning smartphones, laptops, fashion, home appliances, consumer electronics and everyday essentials.