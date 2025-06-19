Amazon commits over ₹2,000 crore to bolster logistics, safety, and tech infrastructure in India

Amazon has announced plans to invest more than ₹2,000 crore (approximately $233 million) in India in 2025, reinforcing its goal of creating the country’s most efficient, secure, and reliable operations network. This fresh investment will focus on upgrading infrastructure, supporting employee welfare, and deploying new technologies to enhance the company’s fulfilment capabilities across the nation.

“For over a decade now in India, we have been focused on building the best-in-class logistics infrastructure, designed to deliver with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for our customers across the country. These latest investments reflect our commitment to continually expand and upgrade our operations across our fulfilment, sortation and delivery network,” said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, Amazon India and Australia.

He added, “By strengthening our infrastructure capabilities, enhancing processing capacity, and implementing state-of-the-art technology, we’re positioning Amazon to better serve customers throughout India while supporting our employees, associates and partners who are the heart of it all.”

Amazon will use the investment to launch new sites and upgrade existing ones across its fulfilment, sortation, and delivery network. The aim is to boost processing capabilities and improve speed and efficiency. These facilities will be equipped with technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and promote inclusivity, with a special focus on accessibility and safety for persons with disabilities.

The company has also focused on improvements in cooling systems, break areas, and safety enhancements, underlining its long-term commitment to building a resilient and inclusive logistics network.

The investment will also support key employee-focused initiatives. These include:

• Ashray: Dedicated rest points for all delivery associates, even those not working directly with Amazon, offering water, washrooms, and phone charging stations.

• Samridhi: A financial wellness programme providing associates and drivers with personal finance education and support.

• Pratidhi: A scholarship initiative for children of Amazon associates.

• Sushruta: A healthcare programme focused on truck drivers’ needs.

Additionally, Amazon will offer free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates and partners through medical camps across the country by the end of 2025.

Amazon is developing a suite of tools to improve safety and streamline operations. These include route complexity analysers, real-time alerts for unsafe driving speeds, and rest-break prompts. The Driver app is being enhanced to improve transparency on earnings and benefits, and a new Helmet Adherence Application will ensure delivery partners wear helmets correctly before beginning their routes.

The company is also simplifying delivery workflows, incorporating photo and video verification for items, and refining navigation tools to better handle unstructured addresses.