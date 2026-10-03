Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sale: 7 best phones to watch under ₹30,000 from Samsung, Motorola, and others

7 5G smartphones to watch during the sale

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is currently listed on Amazon at ₹26,288, making it one of the phones on this list that already fits the ₹30,000 budget. It comes with a 6.7-inch-class Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, supported by 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, along with a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone also packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: The Galaxy M47 5G is currently priced at ₹28,999 on Flipkart. It features a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, accompanied by 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. It also has a 12-megapixel selfie camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

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POCO X8 5G: The POCO X8 5G is listed at ₹39,999 on Flipkart, so it will need a sizeable discount to come below ₹30,000. It gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 9,000mAh battery.

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vivo T5 5G: The vivo T5 5G is also priced at ₹39,999 on Flipkart. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz curved AMOLED display, a Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor, a 50-megapixel OIS main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging.

iQOO Z11 5G: The iQOO Z11 5G is currently listed at ₹34,999 on Flipkart. Its specifications include a 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, 50-megapixel Sony OIS main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging.

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Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G: On Amazon, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G is priced at ₹34,499. It comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging and a 50-megapixel main camera.

realme P4 Power 5G: The realme P4 Power 5G is the closest to the ₹30,000 mark among the remaining phones, with a current Amazon price of ₹31,824. It features a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, a Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, a 50-megapixel OIS main camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a 10,001mAh battery, and 80W charging.

Which phones should you watch?

The current listings show that the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G and Galaxy M47 5G already fall within the ₹30,000 budget. The realme P4 Power 5G is just above it, while the iQOO Z11 5G, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G, POCO X8 5G and vivo T5 5G will require larger discounts to reach the target.

For now, keep these prices in mind before the sales begin. Once the Amazon and Flipkart offers go live, the actual sale prices, bank offers and other discounts will determine how close these phones get to the ₹30,000 mark.