Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: 7 useful gadgets to keep handy during monsoon

1. JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon price: Rs 2,799

The JBL Go 3 is a compact Bluetooth speaker that can be useful if you want music at home, while travelling, or outdoors during the monsoon. Its biggest advantage for rainy weather is the IP67 rating, which makes it both water- and dust-resistant.

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The speaker produces 4.2W RMS output and supports Bluetooth 5.1. JBL claims up to five hours of playback on a single charge. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging and has a rugged fabric design.

The JBL Go 3 is currently listed on Amazon.in at ₹2,799.



Why buy for monsoon: The IP67 rating provides protection against water and dust, making it more suitable for rainy-day use than a conventional speaker.

2. HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier

Amazon price: ₹16,490



High humidity can be one of the biggest problems during the monsoon, particularly indoors. The HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier is designed to remove moisture from the air and can cover spaces of up to 2,000 sq ft, according to its Amazon listing.

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The device can remove up to 10 litres of moisture per day and comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and app control. It also has a 2.5-litre water tank and a clothes-drying mode.



Amazon currently lists the HINISO 10L model with Wi-Fi control, a 2.5-litre tank and coverage of up to 2,000 sq ft.

Why buy for monsoon: It is particularly relevant for homes where dampness, wet clothes and excessive indoor humidity become recurring problems during the rainy season.



3. Amazon Basics 10,000mAh power bank

Amazon price: ₹1,249

Power banks become particularly useful during heavy rain when power interruptions can affect smartphone charging. The Amazon Basics 10,000mAh model supports 20W fast charging and also offers up to 15W wireless output.

It supports two-way charging through USB Type-C and is designed to charge compatible smartphones and other devices.



The product is currently listed on Amazon.in as an Amazon Basics 10,000mAh power bank with 20W fast charging and 15W wireless output.

Why buy for monsoon: A power bank can act as a backup when travelling during heavy rain or during temporary power cuts.

4. Tribit StormBox Mini+ portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon price: ₹2,221

If you are looking for an alternative to the JBL Go 3, the Tribit StormBox Mini+ is another compact speaker with a strong focus on outdoor use. It carries an IP67 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

The speaker delivers 10W output and offers up to 12 hours of playback. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and can be paired with another compatible speaker for stereo playback.



The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is currently listed on Amazon.in with IP67 protection, Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 12 hours of playtime.

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Why buy for monsoon: Its IP67 protection and compact design make it suitable for outdoor use when there is a possibility of splashes or rain.

5. boAt Airdopes Prime 512

Amazon price: ₹1,299

The boAt Airdopes Prime 512 is currently listed on Amazon.in. The earbuds are a newer 2026 launch and come with Bluetooth 6.1, four microphones with AI-ENx technology and up to 50 hours of battery life. They also support multipoint connectivity and app support.



Amazon currently lists the Airdopes Prime 512 as a 2026 launch with 50-hour battery life, four microphones, Bluetooth 6.1 and app support.

Why buy for monsoon: For you as commuters, a compact pair of earbuds can be more convenient than carrying a speaker. However, check the product's current water-resistance rating before using it in heavy rain.

6. BETSU IPX8 waterproof phone pouch

Amazon price: ₹79

A waterproof phone pouch can be a simple but useful accessory during the monsoon, particularly if you commute on two-wheelers or regularly walk through heavy rain. The BETSU Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch currently listed on Amazon carries an IPX8 rating and is designed to protect smartphones from water.

The pouch has a transparent design that allows users to operate the touchscreen and take photographs while the phone remains inside.



The Amazon listing describes the pouch as IPX8-rated and suitable for underwater use, with a touch-friendly transparent design.

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Why buy for monsoon: It is a relatively simple way to add another layer of protection to your phone when travelling in heavy rain.

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Amazon price: ₹36,990

If you are looking for a premium wearable that can withstand water exposure, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the options currently listed on Amazon.in. The smartwatch carries 10ATM and IP68 ratings, along with a titanium build and Sapphire glass.

It also features dual-frequency GPS, a 3nm processor and up to 100 hours of battery life in certain usage conditions. Health features include ECG and blood-pressure monitoring, while the watch also supports Samsung's fitness and activity tracking features.



Amazon's listing confirms the Galaxy Watch Ultra's 10ATM and IP68 ratings, titanium construction, Sapphire glass, dual GPS and up to 100-hour battery claim.

Why buy for monsoon: The high water-resistance rating makes it better suited to outdoor activity in wet conditions than a smartwatch without dedicated water protection.

Amazon prices, stock status, coupons and bank discounts can change during the Great Freedom Sale. The final price displayed on Amazon at checkout should be treated as the applicable price. Amazon is currently promoting discounts, no-cost EMI, exchange offers and Amazon Pay rewards during the sale.

