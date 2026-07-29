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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts August 7: New AI features to help you shop smarter

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts August 7: New AI features to help you shop smarter

Amazon is teasing its new AI-powered tool to help make shopping effortless. Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, can help search for products, deals, and price drops.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 4:26 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts August 7: New AI features to help you shop smarterAmazon Great Freedom Sale will include Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Trending Deals, and 8 PM Deals across categories.

Amazon has officially announced its Great Freedom Sale 2026, which starts on August 7, bringing massive deals and discounts across electronic products, brands, and categories. Ahead of the sale, Amazon is teasing new AI shopping tools that will help customers get the best price before they buy.

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Amazon sale 2026: AI tools to get best deals

Over the years, AI has significantly shaped how we shop online, making product discovery and recommendations more personalised. Now, as the awaited Great Freedom Sale 2026 nears, Amazon is teasing its new AI-powered tool to help make shopping effortless.

Rufus, Amazon's AI shopping assistant, could help customers shop smartly and effortlessly during the sale. It can help buyers search for products using natural language; they can simply ask “budget wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000” instead of scrolling through filters.

Users can also Snap-and-search via Lens AI, which lets them discover products by simply uploading or clicking a photo. Rufus also tracks 30-to 90-day price history and sends an alert once a product hits the shopper's target price.

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The app also consists of an AI Review Highlights that combines all product reviews into a quick summary. Furthermore, shoppers can also browse buying guides and get a personalised homepage for tailored recommendations.

Top deals, bank offers during Amazon sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale will include Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Trending Deals, and 8 PM Deals across categories. In terms of bank offers, buyers can avail a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 in cashback rewards and No-Cost EMI on select credit and debit cards.

Lastly, Amazon is also providing exchange offers and Amazon Pay rewards, with fast delivery service across 100% of serviceable pin codes nationwide. In addition, Prime members get unlimited 5% cashback (3% for non-Prime users) on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, plus welcome rewards worth up to Rs 2,500.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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