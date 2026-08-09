Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 5 workstation laptops to buy

HP OmniBook 5: The laptop comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display, offering a promising viewing experience. For performance, it is powered by the Snapdragon X1-26-100 processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB internal storage. The HP OmniBook originally retails for Rs 88,225. However, you can get it for just Rs 78,990 during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16: This laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA display, perfect for work and content viewing. It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and an integrated Intel Graphics card, offering powerful performance for professionals handling demanding applications and multitasking. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 89,990.

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ASUS Vivobook 15: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, backlit chiclet keyboard with num-key, Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage, and much more. For performance, the ASUS Vivobook 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H Processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 63,990.

HP 14: Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, this laptop comes with 24GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, delivering smooth performance for multitasking and productivity. It sports a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with Intel Arc Graphics and runs Windows 11 Home. The HP 14 will be available at an effective price of just Rs 80,990.

ASUS Zenbook 14: The laptop is backed by an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H chipset with Intel AI Boost NPU, alongside 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It features a 3K OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for sharp visuals and fluid scrolling, while Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic plan round out the package. Lastly, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,17,990.

