Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 7 android tablet deals you shouldn't miss

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1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Sale Price: Around ₹34,999
Key Specifications
- 10.9-inch WQXGA+ 90Hz LCD display
- Exynos 1580 processor
- S Pen included in the box
- Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
- 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- Samsung DeX support
- Android 16 with One UI 8
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
Sale Price: Around ₹20,500
Key Specifications
- 11-inch 90Hz display
- MediaTek processor
- Up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- 7,040mAh battery
- Android 16 with One UI
- Samsung's newest budget tablet is ideal for students and families looking for a dependable device for online classes, entertainment, and everyday productivity.
3. Xiaomi Pad 8
Sale Price: Around ₹44,999
Key Specifications
- 11.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz display
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 8,850mAh battery
- 67W fast charging
- HyperOS 3 is based on Android 16
4. OnePlus Pad 2
Sale Price: Around ₹31,999
Key Specifications
- 12.1-inch 3K 144Hz display
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
- 9,510mAh battery
- Six-speaker Dolby Atmos system
- OnePlus Stylo support
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5. Moto Pad 60 Pro
Sale Price: Around ₹30,999
Key Specifications
- 12.7-inch 3K 144Hz display
- MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor
- 10,200mAh battery
- JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Moto Pen Pro support
6. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
Sale Price: Around ₹37,999
Key Specifications
- 12.7-inch high-resolution display
- MediaTek Dimensity processor
- Lenovo Tab Pen included
- AI productivity features
- Long battery life
7. Redmi Pad 2
Sale Price: Around ₹15,999
Key Specifications
- 11-inch 2.5K display
- MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor
- Up to 8GB RAM
- 9,000mAh battery
- Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
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