Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 deal prices revealed

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Amazon sale: Smartphones to buy during the Freedom sale

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the Google Pixel 10 series models will be available at a huge discount. The base Pixel 10 will be available at an effective price of Rs 62,999, down from Rs 79,999. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available at discounted prices of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,14,999, down from the retail price of Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999, respectively.

Amazon is also teasing discounts for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, it has yet to reveal the deal price during the Great Freedom sale. On the other hand, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,90,999, down from Rs 1,99,999.

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Lastly, the OnePlus 15 will also be available at a massive discount on Amazon, starting this week. This flagship will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 81,999. Whereas the iQOO 15R will be available at a sale price of Rs. 46,999.

Alongside sale discounts, Amazon is also offering bank offers such as up to 7.5% instant bank discount on Axis, ICICI, DBS, and other bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs 10,000 discount on HDFC Bank.