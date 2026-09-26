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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: From Galaxy S25 to Moto Signature, 5 premium smartphones to buy

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: From Galaxy S25 to Moto Signature, 5 premium smartphones to buy

Amazon’s festive sale is already live, bringing price cuts on premium smartphones as buyers look for powerful upgrades at better prices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: From Galaxy S25 to Moto Signature, 5 premium smartphones to buyAmazon Great Indian Festival 2026 brings discounts on premium smartphones and electronics.(Representative image)

Early offers for Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 are now underway, giving smartphone buyers a chance to pick up premium and performance-oriented models at lower prices. The festive sale covers smartphones, electronics, fashion, home appliances and other categories, with Amazon advertising discounts of up to 80 per cent on smartphones, laptops, tablets and consumer electronics. SBI Credit and Debit Card users, including those making purchases through EMI, can get an immediate 10 per cent discount, while Prime members can access additional benefits. The main Great Indian Festival begins on October 8, 2026, but several deals are already live.

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The offers come at a time when smartphone and electronics prices are facing pressure from rising component costs and supply constraints. Amazon India’s Director of Consumer Electronics, Zeba Khan, told Business Today that Indian buyers are continuing to make premium and informed purchases despite the challenging market. She also said flagship smartphones are growing faster than other categories across metros as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Must Read: 'It's Now or Never': Amazon’s Zeba Khan talks about India's playbook for the Great Indian Festival 2026

5 premium smartphones on offer

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: The 12GB RAM, 128GB Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is currently priced at ₹61,800, against an original price/MRP of ₹74,999. It features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, 50MP + 10MP + 12MP triple rear cameras, 12MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

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OnePlus Nord 6 5G: The 8GB RAM, 256GB variant is available for ₹46,999, down from ₹52,999. It gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 9,000mAh battery with 80W charging, 50MP rear and 32MP front cameras, 5G, IP69K protection and six years of Android and security updates.

Must Read: Beware: Amazon, Flipkart festive sale scams could get smarter with AI shopping tools; All you need to know

OnePlus 15R 5G: The 12GB RAM, 256GB model costs ₹59,999, against ₹61,999. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,400mAh battery with Bypass Charging, 50MP rear and 32MP front cameras, Android 16, 5G and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.

realme 16 Pro 5G: The 12GB RAM, 256GB variant is priced at ₹47,599, against ₹69,999. It has a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, 200MP + 8MP dual rear cameras with OIS, 50MP front camera and 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging. It runs Android 16 with realme UI 7.0 and carries IP69, IP68, IP66 and IP69K ratings.

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Motorola Signature 5G: The 12GB RAM, 256GB Martini Olive variant is available for ₹59,899, against ₹74,999. It features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple rear cameras with a periscope telephoto lens, 50MP front camera, 5,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, and 5G connectivity.

Khan has also pointed to financing as an important part of premium smartphone upgrades, noting that during Prime Day, at least one in five smartphone buyers used EMI, with four out of those five opting for no-cost EMI.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 1:00 PM IST
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