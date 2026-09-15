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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Rufus AI reveals possible sale dates, deals and ways to save more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Rufus AI reveals possible sale dates, deals and ways to save more

Amazon shoppers could see major savings this festive season, with Rufus offering clues on sale timing, potential discounts and smarter ways to track prices before buying and shop smarter.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 5:00 AM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Rufus AI reveals possible sale dates, deals and ways to save moreAmazon Rufus can help shoppers track prices and find better deals during the festive sale. (Representative image)

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 could begin as early as September 27, with the sale potentially running until October 23, according to Amazon’s AI assistant Rufus cited by Moneycontrol. Amazon has not officially confirmed these dates, but Rufus has provided a wider window of September 27 to October 7 for the start and October 12 to October 23 for the end.

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Prime members could also get around 24-hour early access. For you, the bigger attraction will be the expected discounts across smartphones, electronics, TVs, fashion and everyday products. Rufus could also help you find the right product, check its recent price and wait for a better deal.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: What deals to expect

According to Rufus, discounts during the sale could reach 80-90% on mobiles and electronics, while TVs and appliances could see discounts of up to 65%. Fashion and beauty products could get up to 80% off, while home, kitchen and outdoor products, along with books, toys and grooming products, could see discounts of up to 70%. Groceries and daily essentials could be discounted by up to 50%.

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If you are interested in buying a smartphone, Rufus has specifically highlighted the iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, while laptops, smartwatches and headphones could also see attractive deals. Additional benefits could include 10% off on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI for up to 24 months, exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000 and 5% unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI cardholders.

3 steps to get the most from Rufus

First, find the right product by telling Rufus what you need, your budget and preferred features. It can narrow down options and recommend products.

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Second, check the price history before buying. Amazon says Rufus can show a product’s price movement over the previous 30 to 90 days, including recent high and low prices. This can help you decide if the sale price is actually worth it.

Third, set a price alert if the current price is still too high. Tell Rufus your target price, and it can alert you when the product reaches that level. Amazon also says Rufus can complete the purchase using your default payment method once the target price is reached.

For now, treat the sale dates and discounts as expected figures, not confirmed offers, until Amazon makes its official announcement.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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