Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung, LG, TCL 55-inch TVs to get up to 47% off

If you have been waiting to replace an older television or move to a larger 4K screen, here are some of the smart TV deals Amazon is highlighting as part of its festive shopping event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival smart TV deals

Among the highlighted offers is the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV, which is available at ₹53,900, down from its original price of ₹59,990. The television comes with a 4K display, a 50Hz refresh rate and 30W sound, along with Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, voice-assistance remote and Samsung TV Plus.

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The TCL 139cm (55-inch) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV is listed at ₹62,990, compared with its original price of ₹1,07,990. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, 512+ precise dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

For LG buyers, the LG 139cm (55-inch) NU87 AI webOS LED TV is available at ₹45,990, down from its original price of ₹85,990. It comes with a 4K UHD display, a 60Hz refresh rate, α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 and 4K Super Upscaling.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale details

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are already live, while the main festive sale starts on October 8, 2026. Amazon has also announced a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI transactions, while Prime members can get additional benefits during the festive event.