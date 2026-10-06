Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 5 affordable AI laptops to consider, with sale prices starting at ₹56,490

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5 AI laptops to consider during the sale

Dell 15 AI-Powered Laptop: The Dell 15 comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H 16-core processor with speeds up to 5.10GHz. It has a dedicated Copilot key, a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with Intel Arc Graphics and Windows 11 Home. It is priced at ₹1,03,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: This model gets 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD, along with the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 8-core processor, up to 4.7GHz speeds and an NPU rated at up to 49 TOPS. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with 400-nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate and anti-glare protection. It runs Windows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 and is priced at ₹1,17,600.

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HP 14 AI Intel Celeron Laptop: The HP 14 has 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage, powered by an Intel Celeron 155H processor with speeds up to 4.8GHz. It features a 35.6cm Full HD LED display with 1920×1080 resolution and is priced at ₹91,000.

ASUS Vivobook S16: It packs 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with 14 cores, 14 threads and speeds up to 4.9GHz. Its Intel AI Boost NPU supports up to 13 TOPS. The 16-inch FHD+ display gets a 144Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness. It runs Windows 11 Home with Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic. Effective sale price: ₹73,490.

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HP OmniBook 5: The laptop comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD and an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor with 12 cores and 16MB L3 cache. It also gets AMD Radeon 840M Graphics and 50 TOPS AI capability through Copilot+ PC. The 16-inch 2K WUXGA display offers 300-nit brightness. It runs Windows 11 with Office 2024. Effective sale price: ₹56,490.