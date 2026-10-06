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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 5 affordable AI laptops to consider, with sale prices starting at ₹56,490

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 5 affordable AI laptops to consider, with sale prices starting at ₹56,490

If you are planning to upgrade your laptop during Amazon’s festive sale, these five AI-focused models offer different combinations of performance, storage, displays, and AI capabilities to suit different needs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:08 AM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top 5 affordable AI laptops to consider, with sale prices starting at ₹56,490Five AI-powered laptops to consider during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. (Representative image)

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is bringing attention to a growing category of laptops built around artificial intelligence, with several models offering dedicated AI hardware and features alongside everyday performance. For you, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and ASUS offer options to consider.

The five models listed here come with at least 16GB of memory and 512GB storage, while their processors and AI capabilities vary significantly. Two of these laptops also have an announced effective sale price, giving you a clearer idea of what they could cost during the sale.

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Must Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days: MacBook Air M5, iPhone 17 and iPad Air M4 get festive price tags

5 AI laptops to consider during the sale

Dell 15 AI-Powered Laptop: The Dell 15 comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H 16-core processor with speeds up to 5.10GHz. It has a dedicated Copilot key, a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with Intel Arc Graphics and Windows 11 Home. It is priced at ₹1,03,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: This model gets 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD, along with the Intel Core Ultra 7 355 8-core processor, up to 4.7GHz speeds and an NPU rated at up to 49 TOPS. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with 400-nit brightness, 60Hz refresh rate and anti-glare protection. It runs Windows 11 Home with Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 and is priced at ₹1,17,600.

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Must Read: Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sale: 7 best phones to watch under ₹30,000 from Samsung, Motorola, and others

HP 14 AI Intel Celeron Laptop: The HP 14 has 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage, powered by an Intel Celeron 155H processor with speeds up to 4.8GHz. It features a 35.6cm Full HD LED display with 1920×1080 resolution and is priced at ₹91,000.

ASUS Vivobook S16: It packs 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor with 14 cores, 14 threads and speeds up to 4.9GHz. Its Intel AI Boost NPU supports up to 13 TOPS. The 16-inch FHD+ display gets a 144Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness. It runs Windows 11 Home with Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic. Effective sale price: ₹73,490.

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HP OmniBook 5: The laptop comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD and an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor with 12 cores and 16MB L3 cache. It also gets AMD Radeon 840M Graphics and 50 TOPS AI capability through Copilot+ PC. The 16-inch 2K WUXGA display offers 300-nit brightness. It runs Windows 11 with Office 2024. Effective sale price: ₹56,490.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:08 AM IST
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