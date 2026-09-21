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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale date announced; bank offers, discounts, and more teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale date announced; bank offers, discounts, and more teased

Amazon has announced the date for its Great Indian Festival 2026, starting October 8 and featuring massive discounts and exclusive offers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale date announced; bank offers, discounts, and more teasedAmazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has announced its biggest festive sale of the year, the Great Indian Festival 2026 in India. The sale will officially commence on October 8, just a day before Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale, bringing deals across products and categories. Alongside the sale date, Amazon has also teased bank offers, discounts, and Prime Member benefits ahead of the sale as a kickstarter. Here's what this year's festive sale brings to consumers.

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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: What's coming?

The Amazon sale will bring top deals and new launches on electronic products across TVs, smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and others. We expect exciting deals and the lowest prices throughout the sale. The e-commerce giant that customers shopping during the sale can enjoy a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions. In addition, Amazon Prime Members can get up to 10% extra discount on their purchases. 

Alongside festive shopping deals, Amazon is also bringing new entertainment launches for Prime Video subscribers. They will get access to several titles on Prime Video as part of Amazon’s festive entertainment lineup, and the content will include Amazon Originals and other shows or movies across different genres and languages.

"This year, customers across Bharat can look forward to the lowest prices of the year on crores of products, blockbuster deals, and exciting new launches, with the largest selection across premium and value products delivered within minutes, hours, same-day or the next," said Saurabh Srivastava, VP, Amazon India.

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Ahead of the sale, Amazon has created more than 160,000 seasonal employment opportunities across its operations in India. These opportunities span 400 cities, including major metropolitan areas and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. To make deliveries faster and more reliable, Amazon is undertaking its largest-ever operations network expansion by adding 20 new fulfilment centres, 6 new sort centres, and 150 new last-mile delivery stations.

The company says it now helps more than 1.7 million sellers reach customers across India. Its seller base has crossed 20 lakh, with over 3 lakh new sellers joining in the past year.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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