Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to now start on Oct 3 after Flipkart announces revised dates

Amazon India announced on Sunday that it has advanced its 'Great Indian Festival' sale by a day. The flagship sale of the e-commerce giant will now start on October 3, 2021. The month-long event was initially scheduled to begin on October 4. The announcement comes a day after the rival e-tailer Flipkart revised the dates of its 'The Big Billion Days' sale to October 3.

Essentially both Amazon and Flipkart are now slated to begin their festive sales on the same day, October 3. Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' sale will be held between October 3-10, whereas Amazon had said earlier that it will begin the 'Great Indian Festival' from October for a month till around Diwali.

Amazon has stated that its 'Great Indian Festival' will witness the launch of over 1,000 new products and offers across categories including grocery, fashion and beauty, smartphones, large appliances & TVs, and consumer electronics, etc.

Furthering its commitment to support Small Medium Businesses(SMBs), the e-commerce giant stated that its 'Great Indian Festival' is dedicated to 8.5 lakh small sellers including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities.

Commenting on the announcement. Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, "This year's Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shop owners and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic".

"We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes," he added.

The Great Indian Festival will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programmes such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across several categories.

