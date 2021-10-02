Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top smartphone deals under Rs 30,000; check out details

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to begin on October 3 for non-Prime users. The month-long event will have a slew of mid-range smartphones being sold at discounted prices.

Currently, the sub Rs 30,000 smartphone category has some exciting products under it. These mid-range smartphones offer an overall better experience at a reasonable price than devices in the affordable category.

Smartphone makers don't have to compromise much on including features when it comes to manufacturing mid-range devices compared to those in the affordable segment.

Those interested in mid-range devices will get a chance to purchase them at discounted prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival. There will be bank offers as well, using which customers can purchase smartphones at the lowest prices ever.

Here is a selection of under Rs 30,000 smartphones to look out for:

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a high-quality smartphone users can purchase in the under the Rs 30,000 category.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC which is coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The primary lens of the OnePlus Nord 2 is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle sensor. The smartphone comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Price: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 sells for 29,999, but during the sale, it can be purchased for Rs 28,499.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE is another mid-range offering from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. It boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is further coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The device features a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies at the front.

Price: OnePlus Nord CE is the cheapest offering from OnePlus in the country. It device can be purchased at Rs 23,499 (for 8GB/128GB variant) during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

The iQOO 7 5G is a sub Rs 30,000 smartphone that is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone also has a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate.

It has 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel lens as the front camera. The top model of the iQOO 7 5G has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. As the name suggests, the device supports 5G connectivity. It has a 4400mAh battery capable of supporting 66W charging support.

Price: iQOO 7 normally sells for Rs 31,990, but during the Amazon The Great Indian Festival sale, customers can purchase it for just Rs 26,990.

Mi 11X

The Mi 11X is another high-quality smartphone in the sub Rs 30,000 segment. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The Mi 11X runs on a Snapdragon 870 chipset which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone boasts a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear and a 20-megapixel lens in the front. It is power by a 4520mAh battery which is capable of supporting 3W fast charging.

Price: The Mi 11X can be purchased at Rs 20,990 with HDFC bank offers. Even without the bank offers, the device will be available for Rs 26,999 during the sale, which is still Rs 3,000 lower than the original price of the smartphone.

