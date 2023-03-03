Amazon Holi Shopping Store: Offers on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M13 and more

Amazon.in is offering deals and offers on its Holi Shopping Store. The e-commerce giant will offer discounts on laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and Amazon devices. Here are some of the products customers can buy at discounted prices:

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16: Amazon India customers can grab this laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core, 2.5 GHz Base Speed, 24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz maximum clocked speed, 8 cores, and more at a discounted price of Rs 85,990.

boAt Wave Edge: This smartwatch by boAt is available for Rs 2,199. The boAt smartwatch will be capable of monitoring your health and keeping track of fitness goals with 100+ sports modes.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: This smartphone includes a 64MP main camera with EIS, 2MP depth lens, and 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera. Customers can purchase it for Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13: This smartphone comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories, including batteries, from the date of purchase. Customers can grab this smartphone at Rs 10,999.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): The smart speaker with Alexa, Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is available for Rs 3,499. The Alexa smart speaker will help users control their smart home.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: The Fire TV Stick Lite offers streaming in Full HD and uses the Alexa Voice Remote Lite to navigate, play, pause, rewind, or forward content with voice commands. Customers can get it for Rs 3,299.

Kindle (2022): It is the lightest and most compact Kindle. The e-reader comes with a 300 ppi glare-free display. Customers can get it for Rs 9,999.

