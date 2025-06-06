Amazon exploring humanoid robots for delivery: Report

Amazon is reportedly preparing to launch trials of humanoid robots for handling deliveries, signalling a bold leap in its automation ambitions. As part of this effort, the tech and retail giant is said to be constructing a humanoid park, a sophisticated indoor obstacle course at its San Francisco hub, to test robotic performance across complex, real-world scenarios.

Although the details remain unconfirmed by Reuters, the reported initiative aligns with Amazon’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI-driven automation into its logistics framework. The company is developing advanced AI software to control these robots, while initially sourcing the physical hardware from third-party robotics partners.

This dual approach of building software in-house while evaluating multiple hardware solutions is designed to fine-tune how humanoid robots function in high-pressure delivery environments. The testing ground in San Francisco will allow Amazon to observe how these machines navigate physical challenges, simulating conditions they might face in actual package delivery roles.

The move comes on the heels of recent AI breakthroughs across Amazon’s operations, ranging from warehouse automation to delivery support tools. These developments have been aimed at improving speed, precision, and reliability, key metrics in the hyper-competitive logistics sector.

While specifics around the rollout timeline and robot capabilities remain under wraps, the news has already sparked industry interest. Analysts see this as a signal of Amazon’s long-term intent to revolutionise the delivery ecosystem, potentially setting new standards for how goods are transported and received.

By investing heavily in robotics and automation, Amazon is not just looking to boost operational productivity, it’s aiming to redefine what’s possible in last-mile delivery. If successful, the deployment of humanoid robots could reshape global logistics, transforming how companies think about speed, labour, and scalability in delivery services.