Amazon India Black Friday Sale: Major deals across tech, fashion, home and more from 28 November to 1 December

Amazon India has confirmed that its Black Friday Sale will run from 28 November to 1 December 2025, with early deals already live across smartphones, appliances, fashion, beauty, home essentials, and more. The platform is offering discounts from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, HP, LG, Gap and Armani Exchange, along with fresh launches including WHOOP 5.0 and Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. Shoppers can also access up to 10 percent savings on selected Axis, Bank of Baroda, HDFC and Amazon Pay ICICI credit card transactions.

This year’s sale places a strong focus on AI-enabled shopping. Amazon’s assistant Rufus will support discovery and provide personalised product picks, while Lens AI lets customers identify and shop items simply by snapping photos. Review summaries, room-visualisation tools and buying guides aim to reduce decision fatigue across categories.

The Black Friday lineup includes curated sections such as New Deal Drop, 8PM Deals, Upgrade at 99 with no-cost EMI, Top 100 Influencer Favourites, Doorbuster Deals and specialised stores covering travel, weddings, gifts, winter essentials and exchanges.

Tech and electronics offers

Amazon is promising steep savings across smartphones and electronics, including flagship models such as the OnePlus 13s, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G and fresh releases like the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 Pro 5G. Budget picks including the Redmi A4 5G, realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G and iQOO Z10x 5G are also part of the early wave.

Customers can expect up to 80 percent off accessories from brands such as boAt, JBL, Sony and Apple, along with up to 75 percent off tablets, cameras and smartwatches. Laptops from Dell, ASUS, HP and Lenovo are discounted by up to 45 percent.

Brand-specific offers include the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at an effective price of INR 1,18,999 with bank discounts, OnePlus 15 from INR 69,499 with offers, and the Redmi A4 5G at INR 7,999. Accessories, wearables and audio devices from multiple brands are also heavily discounted.

Home appliances and kitchen deals

Home appliances are available at up to 65 percent off, including refrigerators and washing machines from Samsung, LG, Bosch and Haier, along with dishwashers and air conditioners with considerable bank-linked savings. Kitchen appliances such as chimneys and microwaves are also receiving deep reductions.

Fashion and beauty

Fashion and beauty are discounted by up to 70 percent, covering labels like GAP, Puma, Vero Moda and New Balance. The personal care category includes deals on grooming tools and perfumes, with bestselling picks like Jaguar Classic Black available at reduced prices.

Amazon Bazaar and everyday essentials

Amazon Bazaar features savings of up to 80 percent on home décor, accessories, cleaning essentials and apparel starting at INR 99. Groceries, pantry supplies, baby care and pet care are reduced by up to 60 percent, while Amazon Fresh is offering up to 50 percent off on staples, household products and beauty essentials.

Smart home and entertainment

Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and Fire TV-enabled smart TVs are marked down by up to 45 percent. Deals include Echo (4th Gen) at INR 5,000, Fire TV Stick HD at INR 2,999 and the new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus at INR 4,999.

Amazon Pay and Prime

Prime members with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card receive unlimited 5 percent cashback, while non-Prime customers get 3 percent. Amazon Pay Later offers instant credit and rewards, alongside travel benefits including discounts on flights, hotels and bus bookings.

Prime members continue to enjoy free same-day and next-day delivery on a wide selection of products, exclusive sale access, and entertainment benefits through Prime Video and Amazon Music.