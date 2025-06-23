Amazon India launches at-home diagnostics in tie-up with Orange Health Labs

Amazon India has entered the fast-growing at-home diagnostics market through a new partnership with Bengaluru-based Orange Health Labs. The move expands the e-commerce giant’s healthcare ambitions beyond medicine delivery and teleconsultation, positioning it as a more holistic medical services platform.

The newly launched service enables sample collection from patients’ homes within 60 minutes and delivers results in less than six hours for routine tests. The offering is currently live in six cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, covering over 450 PIN codes.

This development follows Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund’s lead investment in Orange Health Labs’ $12 million funding round in December 2024. The startup, founded in 2020, is backed by investors such as Accel, General Catalyst, Bertelsmann India, and Y Combinator, and has raised over $50 million to date.

The diagnostics rollout will be part of Amazon Medical, which also includes medicine delivery via third-party sellers and online doctor consultations. Same-day medicine delivery is currently available in 23 cities.

By stepping into India’s $15 billion diagnostics market, Amazon will now compete with established players like Thyrocare (owned by PharmEasy), Tata 1mg, Dr Lal Path Labs, Apollo Diagnostics, Redcliffe Labs, and regional players.

The diagnostics sector in India is growing at a rate of 15% annually, driven by rising demand for convenience, speed, and the post-pandemic shift toward digitised health services. Amazon’s expansion signals a deeper play into the digital health ecosystem, as rivals race to offer ultra-fast services and fully integrated care platforms.