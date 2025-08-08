Amazon India launches Raksha Bandhan store with curated gifts, eco-friendly cards and festive deals

Amazon.in has announced the launch of its Raksha Bandhan Store, featuring a curated selection of products ranging from rakhis and sweets to fashion, electronics and special festive deals. The store is designed to help customers prepare for and celebrate the festival with ease.

As part of the celebration, Amazon Pay has introduced personalised digital gift cards, allowing users to upload their own photos or artwork. The gifting range now includes premium packaging such as elegant envelopes, designer greeting cards, and seeded paper gift cards that can be planted after use. Animated e-gift card designs have also been added for a more engaging experience.

“Digital gifting in India has evolved beyond convenience. At Amazon Pay, we’re focused on creating emotionally resonant experiences that blend technology with personal connection. Our new features reflect our commitment to making every gifting moment meaningful and personal,” said Neha Gupta Mahatme, Director – Stored Value and Gifting, Amazon Pay.

Gift cards have been popular on Amazon.in since their launch in 2014, with over a billion sold and an average value of ₹3,500. Customers can choose from over 300 premium brands in categories such as jewellery, grocery, entertainment and travel, redeemable on their own platforms or across more than 10 crore products on Amazon.in.

The Raksha Bandhan Store also features special deals, including:

• OnePlus 13R: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6000mAh battery, Sony LYT-700 50MP main camera at ₹39,999

• boAt Rockerz 550: 20-hour battery life, Bluetooth v5.0, noise isolation at ₹1,599

• Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch: 1.69” display, Bluetooth calling, health tracking at ₹1,099

• Noise Diva Smartwatch: Diamond cut dial, AMOLED display, multi-strap design at ₹2,799

• Bella Vita Luxury Perfume Gift Set: Four travel-sized perfumes at ₹499

• Eat Better Co Bandhan Gift Hamper: Rakhi, laddoos, chocolate almonds at ₹349

• Phool Rakhi Premium Gift Box: Plantable rakhi, dry fruits, grooming kit at ₹675

• Cadbury Celebrations Rich Dry Fruit Collection: 177g box at ₹451

• Haldiram’s Mithas Besan Ladoo: 400g traditional sweet at ₹185

• Philips Men’s 13-in-1 Trimmer: Twin Trim Blades, 120 mins runtime at ₹3,496