Amazon India’s Prime Day 2025 breaks records with Tier 2 and 3 surge and premium product boom

Amazon India’s Prime Day 2025 has become the company’s most shopped Prime Day event to date, with an all-time high in order volume, seller participation, and customer engagement across its ecosystem. The three-day sale witnessed over 18,000 orders per minute at peak and saw more than 70 percent of new Prime memberships coming from tier 2 and 3 cities.

According to Amazon, the event registered significant growth in both value and volume across categories such as electronics, fashion, home, groceries, and beauty. Premiumisation played a strong role in driving this momentum, aided by No Cost EMI, bank offers, exchange schemes, and Amazon Pay discounts.

Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets said, “We would like to thank our sellers, brands and bank partners for helping us deliver the biggest ever Prime Day in India. Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, while we created new records on speed with the highest number of same day deliveries. We love helping our customers save big, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of value, fast deliveries, great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment that the Prime membership provides.

Thanks to our recent investment of Rs 2000 crores in the well-being of our associates and the scaling up our operations, we were able to deliver even faster and safer this year. I would also like to thank our delivery partners who continue to spread cheer to our Prime members with fast and reliable delivery pan India,” he added.

Amazon said that this was also the most inclusive Prime Day so far, with participation from over 68 percent of small and medium businesses coming from non-metro regions. The company also reported double-digit growth in premium smartphone sales and 2X growth in high-value TVs and branded fashion, led by brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Tommy Hilfiger and Giva.

Streaming content also saw strong traction during the promotional period. Prime Video rolled out 17 titles including Panchayat Season 4, which became the most-watched season of the series to date and trended in over 40 countries on launch day. The company said Prime Video content was streamed in over 4,400 Indian towns and cities.

Amazon Pay also reported a surge in usage, with more than 50 percent of Prime Day customers opting for ‘Amazon Pay Later’, and over 1.4 times more customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card compared to last year.

The company added that it saw a 3X spike in new Amazon Business customers and a 7X increase in bulk orders during the event.

Shashi Kumar from Akshayakalpa Organic said, "This Prime Day shopping event turned out to be a major milestone for our brand, Akshayakalpa Organic on Amazon.in. From securing high-visibility prime slots to executing focused marketing strategies, the insights into visibility tools and customer engagement techniques helped us showcase our products to a much larger audience across India. As a result, we saw a remarkable 50% growth in sales during Prime Day."

Eric Vas, President, EV Business, Bajaj Auto Limited, said, “We are delighted by the tremendous success of our Chetak electric scooters on Amazon.in. Our latest offering, Chetak 3001, received an overwhelming response, becoming the No.1 best-selling electric scooter during Prime Day 2025. Having launched Chetak on Amazon in 2023, our partnership with Amazon has gone from strength to strength with the launch of Bajaj motorcycles in 2024 and premium bikes from Triumph and KTM in 2025.”

Arindam Paul, Founding Member & CBO - Atomberg said, "Prime Day was a huge success for us. Our mixer grinders and fans have seen unprecedented growth. We also had a blockbuster Prime Day launch with our water purifiers, and it was a massive success. Amazon has been a core partner in the Atomberg growth journey, and this Prime Day took it to the next level."

“We are very happy with the response to PUMA during Amazon Prime Day 2025, witnessing strong consumer engagement and significant brand growth,” said Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India. “Our strong performance across all categories, coupled with an enhanced and curated selection on the marketplace, has helped us deliver category-leading growth. This momentum reaffirms that our commitment to deepening our strong collaboration with Amazon is resonating deeply and expanding our reach with consumers across India,” Karthik added.