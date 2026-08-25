Amazon introduces a price hike for Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV devices by up to Rs 4,000

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Amazon's product price hike in India

Amazon has increased prices on several of its popular devices in India, covering different types of products. The price increases affect products across multiple categories, including entry-level streaming devices, smart displays, e-readers, and the new Kindle Paperwhite.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price has now been revised to Rs 20,999, up from its launch price of Rs 16,999. The Amazon Echo Show 8 will retail for 24,999, up from the price of Rs 23,499.

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The Amazon Echo Show 5 and Amazon Echo Dot Max have also received a Rs 1,000 price hike, retailing at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Lastly, the Amazon Echo Spot price has also been increased to Rs 8,999.

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The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus have received up to a Rs 500 price hike, bringing the price up to Rs 5,249 and Rs 6,999. Although Amazon has increased the official prices of its products, customers may still receive discounts during sales and promotions. Even now, there are coupon discounts available on some Fire TV Stick models.

We have reached out to Amazon regarding the reason behind the price hike. We will update the copy once we receive any comments.