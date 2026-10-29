Amazon launches 5 new Alexa devices with AI upgrades, including smart clock and photo frame

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Amazon’s new Alexa devices - What they offer

The new Echo Dot, priced at $99.99 (around ₹9,500), adds a built-in smart home hub and an eero Wi-Fi extender that provides up to 1,000 square feet of additional coverage to an existing network. Its AZ3 chip supports on-device AI processing, while the speaker delivers 50% more bass than its predecessor. A Kids edition starts at $109.99 (around ₹10,500).

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The Echo Studio with Home Camera, priced at $249.99 (around ₹24,000), combines Dolby Atmos audio with a camera that lets Alexa interpret visual information. You can ask it to explain board-game rules, recognise cereal boxes to help reorder them or check your room remotely through the Alexa app.

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The bedside Echo Time costs $199.99 (around ₹19,000). Its sleep-sensing technology can detect lighter sleep and wake you within a 10–60-minute window around your scheduled alarm. The display gradually brightens to simulate sunrise. A Kids edition starts at $209.99 (roughly ₹20,000).

The Alexa Photo Frame features a 10-inch anti-glare touchscreen and automatically syncs pictures from Amazon Photos. Alexa can find photographs of specific people, pets or trips. The black version costs $199.99 (around ₹19,000), while real wood frames start at $229.99 (around ₹22,000).

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Echo Show 16 gets a bigger screen

The redesigned Echo Show 16 features a 16-inch Full HD display, built-in Fire TV, customisable home screens and a camera with auto-framing and night vision. It starts at $499.99 (around ₹47,600), while the Nanomatte version costs $569.99 (around ₹54,000). The Nanomatte finish reduces glare by more than 90%.

Amazon says the latest Alexa can manage multi-step requests and organise conversations into Cards across Echo devices, its app and Alexa.com. Certain features require Alexa+, whose subscription benefits vary by market.