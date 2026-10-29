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Amazon launches 5 new Alexa devices with AI upgrades, including smart clock and photo frame

Amazon launches 5 new Alexa devices with AI upgrades, including smart clock and photo frame

From smarter wake-up routines to hands-free home control, Amazon’s latest devices bring AI into everyday spaces, with features designed to make household tasks simpler and more convenient.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Amazon launches 5 new Alexa devices with AI upgrades, including smart clock and photo frameAmazon’s new Alexa lineup includes upgraded Echo speakers, a smart clock, photo frame and display. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has expanded its smart home portfolio with five new Alexa-powered devices, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to more everyday activities, from controlling connected appliances to organising family photographs and improving morning routines. The lineup includes upgraded Echo speakers, a smart alarm clock, a digital photo frame and a large smart display.

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While the products serve different purposes, the bigger change lies in how Amazon wants you to interact with Alexa. Instead of relying only on basic voice commands, the assistant can now handle more complex requests, ask follow-up questions and use visual information on supported devices. Announced on October 28, the new lineup also brings hardware upgrades. However, Amazon has not confirmed Indian prices or availability for these five devices.

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Amazon’s new Alexa devices - What they offer

The new Echo Dot, priced at $99.99 (around ₹9,500), adds a built-in smart home hub and an eero Wi-Fi extender that provides up to 1,000 square feet of additional coverage to an existing network. Its AZ3 chip supports on-device AI processing, while the speaker delivers 50% more bass than its predecessor. A Kids edition starts at $109.99 (around ₹10,500).

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The Echo Studio with Home Camera, priced at $249.99 (around ₹24,000), combines Dolby Atmos audio with a camera that lets Alexa interpret visual information. You can ask it to explain board-game rules, recognise cereal boxes to help reorder them or check your room remotely through the Alexa app.

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The bedside Echo Time costs $199.99 (around ₹19,000). Its sleep-sensing technology can detect lighter sleep and wake you within a 10–60-minute window around your scheduled alarm. The display gradually brightens to simulate sunrise. A Kids edition starts at $209.99 (roughly ₹20,000).

The Alexa Photo Frame features a 10-inch anti-glare touchscreen and automatically syncs pictures from Amazon Photos. Alexa can find photographs of specific people, pets or trips. The black version costs $199.99 (around ₹19,000), while real wood frames start at $229.99 (around ₹22,000).

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Echo Show 16 gets a bigger screen

The redesigned Echo Show 16 features a 16-inch Full HD display, built-in Fire TV, customisable home screens and a camera with auto-framing and night vision. It starts at $499.99 (around ₹47,600), while the Nanomatte version costs $569.99 (around ₹54,000). The Nanomatte finish reduces glare by more than 90%.

Amazon says the latest Alexa can manage multi-step requests and organise conversations into Cards across Echo devices, its app and Alexa.com. Certain features require Alexa+, whose subscription benefits vary by market.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:55 AM IST
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