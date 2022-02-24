Amazon launches its first TWS Echo Buds 2nd Gen in India

Amazon has launched its first TWS earbuds in India, the Echo Buds 2nd Gen with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and hands-free Alexa support, and the buds’ prices start from Rs 11,999. There is a limited period discount of Rs 1,000 on the buds.

The Amazon buds promise crisp and balanced sound with extended dynamic range and each bud features three mics for better voice recognition. The Echo buds are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and offer hands-free access to Alexa through voice commands. Users can also use Google Assistant or Siri on these buds via tap controls. The Echo Buds 2nd Gen support wireless charging tech as well.

Amazon says that the buds are optimised for “increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback, delivering vibrant melodies and clear vocals”. Users can also control the bass and treble from the equalizer in the Alexa app.

The Echo Buds are small and lightweight, and they are also IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain. It has a short nozzle and built-in vents to help reduce ear pressure. They also ship with four different ear tip sizes for a better fit. When you set-up the buds, the Easy Tip Fit Test in the Alexa app will help you get the right fit for you.

Echo Buds promise up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and Alexa wake word on. The compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. Users can check the battery status on the buds by asking Alexa. The battery status also can be seen on the LED lights in front of each bud inside the case.

The Echo Buds can be charged via USB-C which comes with the box, and wirelessly via compatible Qi-certified wireless charging pads.

The buds can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 11,999 for the USB-C wired charging option, and for Rs 13,999 for the wireless charging case option. The limited-period discount is available from www.amazon.in/echobuds. Echo Buds are available at Rs 11,999 for the USB-C wired charging option, and Rs 13,999 for wireless charging case option. Customers can avail a limited-period discount of Rs 1,000.

