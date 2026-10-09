Amazon launches new Android tablets with Alexa+ AI, Google Play Store access, but there’s a catch

Features and specs of Amazon Alexa+ tablets

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro features a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4nm octa-core processor, up to 16GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. It offers up to 16 hours of video playback. An optional Nanomatte display reduces glare, while the Pro Pen and magnetic Pro Keyboard add note-taking and multitasking capabilities.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 has an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and up to 15 hours of video playback. The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 features an 8.7-inch display, weighs 329 g, and offers Wi-Fi 6 with up to 14 hours of video playback.

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All three run Android and support Google Play Store apps, including YouTube, Netflix, Gmail and Google Docs. Alexa+ offers voice assistance and optional on-screen intelligence, which remains off by default. Amazon Kids tablets also include protective cases, a year's Kids+ subscription, Storybuilder and an updated Parent Dashboard.

Price and availability

The Tablet 12 Pro starts at $499.99 (roughly ₹48,400), while its Nanomatte version starts at $549.99 (roughly ₹53,200). The Tablet 11 costs $329.99 (around ₹31,900), and the Tablet 8 starts at $229.99 (roughly ₹22,250). The Pro Keyboard costs $149.99 (around ₹14,500) and the Pro Pen $89.99 (around ₹8,700).

However, Amazon has not announced an India launch for these tablets. Shipping begins October 14 in the US, Mexico and Canada, followed by the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain on October 19. Japan will receive the Kids tablets from October 14.

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Alexa+ also requires an Amazon Prime membership or a separate subscription. Additionally, removing lock-screen ads costs $20 (roughly ₹1900) as a one-time fee on eligible models, while the top-priced tablet comes without these ads.