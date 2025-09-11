Business Today
Amazon Now service launched in Mumbai with 10-minute delivery for groceries, electronics

Amazon has launched its ultra-fast Amazon Now service in Mumbai, offering 10-minute delivery for groceries, personal care, electronics and more. The service is already available in Bengaluru and Delhi, with further expansion planned.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 11, 2025 2:18 PM IST
Amazon has extended its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to select parts of Mumbai, following earlier launches in Bengaluru and Delhi. The company said the service allows customers to order thousands of everyday essentials, including groceries, personal care products, electronic accessories and small appliances, with delivery times of around 10 minutes.

To support the rollout, Amazon has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities and plans to add hundreds more by the end of the year. These facilities are designed to bring essential products closer to customer locations, using technology-driven inventory systems to respond to local demand.

Amazon Now forms part of a broader delivery model the company offers in India, ranging from ultra-fast essentials to same-day and next-day options. According to the company, Prime members continue to receive unlimited free and fast deliveries across different product categories.

The expansion comes ahead of India’s festive season, when online shopping demand typically increases. Amazon indicated that it intends to grow the service further, with plans to launch in additional cities in the coming months.

Customers can check availability of Amazon Now in their area through the Amazon app, where eligible postcodes display a ‘10 mins’ icon.

