Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Amazon plans potential 5,000 job cuts, 15 warehouse closures in New York: Report

Amazon plans potential 5,000 job cuts, 15 warehouse closures in New York: Report

Amazon plans major job cuts and warehouse closures in New York City amid new legislation targeting delivery worker employment.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Amazon plans potential 5,000 job cuts, 15 warehouse closures in New York: ReportAmazon is also reducing its workforce across different countries. The company recently cut just under 1,000 jobs, mainly in retail teams in India, the US and the UK.

After laying off thousands of employees this year, Amazon is planning another round of layoffs that could impact over 5000 delivery jobs. According to The New York Post report, the e-commerce giant may also shut 15 warehouses in New York City and may relocate jobs to other areas rather than continue operating under the proposed rules.

Advertisement

Must read: Amazon's two new AI wearables can remember your conversations and remind you what to do next

Why is Amazon planning to cut delivery jobs?

Reportedly, Amazon currently relies on third-party companies to employ many of its delivery drivers. Under the proposed Delivery Protection Act backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the e-commerce giant may sack 5,000 employees and could directly employ more than 5000 delivery workers. Furthermore, the warehouse closure may lead to an additional 2,000 workers' jobs at risk.

However, there are two sides to the proposed bill. The supporters suggest that the bill would improve delivery workers' wages and working conditions by requiring Amazon to employ them directly rather than through third-party contractors. Whereas critics argue that Amazon might cut jobs or close facilities instead of complying with the new rules.

Advertisement

Must read: Amazon launches new Android tablets with Alexa+ AI, Google Play Store access, but there’s a catch

Critics draw fear from Amazon’s warehouse closure last year in Quebec, Canada, following a unionisation drive at its Laval facility. Due to the closure, around 1,900 warehouse workers lost their jobs along with 2,800 contracted delivery workers. However, Amazon denies the unionisation link.

However, it should be noted that the bill has not reached a vote, and no voting date has been scheduled, so the proposal has not yet become law. The report further stated that Amazon’s warehouse closure in New York could increase delivery times and prices, and it may also lead to higher costs for customers according to a company-funded study. The major impact is said to be on same-day and same-morning deliveries.

Advertisement

Amazon is also reducing its workforce across different countries. The company recently cut just under 1,000 jobs, mainly in retail teams in India, the US, and the UK. These job reductions are part of a broader layoff plan reported to affect around 30,000 roles.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more