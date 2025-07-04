Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best deals to look out for during three-day shopping sale

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is coming soon, and the sale will run for three days from 12 July to 14 July. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed information about deep discounts heading your way. Here are the best of the deals.

Smartphones & Accessories

Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories

Exchange offers worth up to ₹60,000 and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI

New launches: Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, iQOO 13, OPPO Reno14 series

Flagships on sale: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Consumer Electronics & Computing

Advertisement

Up to 80% off on headphones and accessories

Up to 40% off on laptops from Apple, HP, Dell, Lenovo

Up to 60% off on tablets, wearables and speakers from brands like Samsung, Noise, JBL and Sony

Home Entertainment

Up to 65% off on TVs from Sony, LG, TCL, Xiaomi

Over 55 new TV launches with extended warranty and free installation

Bundled offers with EMI, exchange, and coupon benefits

Home Appliances

Up to 65% off on refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines

Extra exchange discounts up to ₹17,000 and coupon savings up to ₹5,000

There are many other offers on Fashion & Beauty products, home furnishings, kitchen tools, vacuum cleaners, fans and many more. Prime members will also get up to 80% off on fitness gear, riding accessories, and gardening tools.

Advertisement

Amazon's own devices, like Kindles, Echo smart speakers, will also get price cuts during Prime Day sale.

To complement the shopping experience, Prime Video will premiere 17 new Indian and international titles in the lead-up to Prime Day. The entertainment line-up will span multiple languages and genres, offering exclusive access to new releases from India, the US, Korea, and Japan.

Anyone interested in accessing the deals can sign up for Prime membership. Annual membership is priced at ₹1,499, while Prime Lite and Prime Shopping Edition are available at ₹799 and ₹399 respectively, with varying access to entertainment and delivery benefits.