Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best smartphones to buy under ₹30,000

Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off two of the biggest shopping events of the year for smartphone buyers. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is a Prime-members-only sale that runs from July 4 to July 6, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables and other electronics.

Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale 2026 begins on July 4 (with early access for Plus members on July 3) and continues until July 9, featuring big discounts, exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI and limited-time flash deals on top smartphone brands.

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If you're planning to buy a new phone under ₹30,000, these sales are expected to offer some of the lowest prices of the year.

1. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Price: ₹28,999

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart GOAT Sale

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2. OnePlus Nord CE5

Price: ₹22,999

The OnePlus Nord CE5 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It packs a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, making it a strong all-rounder for gaming and daily use.

Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale

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3. Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

Price: ₹27,999

Nothing's Phone (3a) Lite offers a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Buyers get 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, along with Nothing's clean software experience.

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Where to Buy: Flipkart GOAT Sale

4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Price: ₹25,499

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and offers a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary camera with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera handles selfies, while memory options include 8GB/12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Where to Buy: Flipkart GOAT Sale

5. Redmi Note 15 5G

Price: ₹26,999

The Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It sports a 50MP OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP selfie camera. The phone is available with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, offering excellent value for multimedia users.

Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale

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6. POCO X7 Pro 5G

Price: ₹29,999

The POCO X7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. It sports a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while a 20MP front camera handles selfies. The phone comes with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB storage, backed by a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge, making it one of the most powerful smartphones under ₹30,000.

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Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart GOAT Sale