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Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best smartphones to buy under ₹30,000

Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best smartphones to buy under ₹30,000

Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale 2026 begins on July 4 (with early access for Plus members on July 3) and continues until July 9

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 4, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best smartphones to buy under ₹30,000Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off two of the biggest shopping events of the year

Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off two of the biggest shopping events of the year for smartphone buyers. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is a Prime-members-only sale that runs from July 4 to July 6, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables and other electronics. 

Flipkart GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale 2026 begins on July 4 (with early access for Plus members on July 3) and continues until July 9, featuring big discounts, exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI and limited-time flash deals on top smartphone brands. 

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READ THIS: Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top 5 smartphone deals worth looking out for

If you're planning to buy a new phone under ₹30,000, these sales are expected to offer some of the lowest prices of the year.

1. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Price: ₹28,999 

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. 

Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart GOAT Sale

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2. OnePlus Nord CE5

Price: ₹22,999

The OnePlus Nord CE5 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It packs a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, making it a strong all-rounder for gaming and daily use.

Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale

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3. Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

Price: ₹27,999

Nothing's Phone (3a) Lite offers a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Buyers get 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, along with Nothing's clean software experience.

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Where to Buy: Flipkart GOAT Sale

4. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Price: ₹25,499

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and offers a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary camera with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. A 32MP front camera handles selfies, while memory options include 8GB/12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Where to Buy: Flipkart GOAT Sale

5. Redmi Note 15 5G

Price: ₹26,999

The Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It sports a 50MP OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP selfie camera. The phone is available with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, offering excellent value for multimedia users.

Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale

ALSO  READ: Oppo Reno 16 Series — Premium Specs Hit India at Disruptive Prices

6. POCO X7 Pro 5G

Price: ₹29,999 

The POCO X7 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor. It sports a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while a 20MP front camera handles selfies. The phone comes with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB storage, backed by a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge, making it one of the most powerful smartphones under ₹30,000.

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Where to Buy: Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart GOAT Sale

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Published on: Jul 4, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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