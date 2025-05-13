Amazon Prime Video to start showing ads to all paying customers: Check details

Amazon has announced that it will start showing "limited" advertisements across its content to all paying customers starting 17 June 2025.

In an email sent to customers on 13 May, Amazon detailed out its plans to introduce these ads, and also mentioned that the company aims to have "meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services," as it looks to bolster its rapidly growing advertising business.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As an additional option, the company has also announced a new plan for those looking for a complete ad-free option. Paying subscribers can spend an additional ₹699 per year/₹129 per month over their current Amazon Prime membership, and not get any ads during their content consumption.

“There will be no other changes to your Prime membership. Prime members will continue to enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits,” said Amazon in its email.

However, content viewed on Amazon MX Player will continue to display ads, even if people subscribe to the additional ad-free tier on Amazon.

What happens to your current Prime membership?

Amazon has stated that current members are not affected in any way by this change. No subscription prices are hiked, and the ad-free tier is available as a complete add-on option, not mandatory for users.