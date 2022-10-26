Amazon sale offering up to 40% discount on OnePlus, Realme, Redmi phones

Amazon India has announced the new Smartphone Upgrade Days sale in India. This new sale will go on till 28 October. Just days after the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale ended, the e-commerce website has introduced a new sale. As the name suggests, this new sale will be focusing completely on smartphones. Amazon has promised to offer up to 40 per cent discount during the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Buyers can avail offers on brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, realme, and Tecno amongst others. The OnePlus Nord CE 2, realme Narzo 50i, Redmi 10 series and iQOO Neo 6 5G among others will be available with various offers.

Bank Offers

Amazon India will be providing 10 per cent instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank Credit cards till October 28. Customers can also get a 10 per cent instant discount using Axis Bank Credit card till October 26. Apart from the bank offers, buyers can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI up to 9 months on select smartphones.

Amazon India claims buyers can also save up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage just for Prime. Under this programme, buyers get benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3-month No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards.

Check out some of the latest smartphones with offers:

iQOO smartphones: The iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,249 respectively including up to Rs 1,000 off and Rs 750 off respectively on select bank credit and debit cards. iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting at Rs 25,999.

OnePlus smartphones: The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime will be available starting at Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively which includes up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 bank cashback respectively.

Xiaomi smartphones: Customers can get Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs 14,999; Redmi 10A for Rs 6,996; Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G for Rs 18,499. Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi A1, Redmi K50i is available for Rs 7,299, Rs 5,489, Rs 19,999 respectively.

realme smartphones: Realme Narzo 50 4G will be available for Rs 9,999 and realme Narzo 50i will be available for Rs 5,749 inclusive of cashback offers along with 6 months no cost EMI offers available on both. The smartphones come with features like 5000 mAh battery and more.

Samsung smartphones: Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available for Rs 12,999 including cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. It also includes 3, 6 months of no cost EMI offer. The smartphone comes with 5000mAh battery, 11 bands support for 5G and more.

