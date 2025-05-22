Amazon tests AI-driven audio summaries for products, bringing AI closer to online shopping

Amazon is rolling out a new AI-powered feature that delivers short-form audio summaries on selected product detail pages, further deepening its commitment to artificial intelligence across its platform. The company revealed the pilot on Wednesday, confirming the feature is now live for a subset of U.S. customers and will soon reach more products and users.

Advertisement

The feature generates concise audio overviews by analysing product details, customer reviews, and additional relevant information from the internet, using advanced AI algorithms. Shoppers can listen to these bite-sized summaries by tapping the “Hear the highlights” button within the Amazon shopping app, making it easier to get a quick sense of a product without scrolling through lengthy descriptions and reviews.

This move reflects Amazon’s broader strategy to weave AI more deeply into its ecosystem. The company has recently enhanced its voice assistant, Alexa+, with generative AI capabilities, aiming for more conversational and intelligent interactions. Other AI-powered shopping tools, such as Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI assistant for answering shopping queries, and Shopping Guides, which provide product recommendations, have also been added to improve the online shopping journey.

Advertisement

Amazon’s push mirrors a wider trend across the technology sector, with companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta racing to deliver new AI-driven features to consumers. OpenAI recently updated ChatGPT’s web search to offer personalised product recommendations with images and direct purchase links, while Google and Meta continue to debut a range of new AI tools and enhancements.

As the competition to integrate artificial intelligence intensifies, Amazon’s latest experiment is a sign of how AI could shape the future of online shopping, making product discovery faster and more accessible for customers.