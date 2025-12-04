Amazon to invest $12.7 billion to empower India’s cloud and AI infrastructure by 2030

Amazon announced new AI initiatives to strengthen India’s small businesses and students by 2030. The tech giant plans to invest a whopping $12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure that will benefit over 15 million small businesses and 4 million government-school students. The initiative also supports the Government of India's AI Mission that aims to boost accessibility, productivity, and digital inclusion.

According to Amazon, strengthening India’s AI infrastructure will help the nation become a global leader in the technology sector. The company already provides agentic AI support across the private and public sectors, including DigiYatra, Apollo Tyres and Axis Bank. Now, the greater investment will benefit small businesses to upscale their services and operations across the sector.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said, “AI has the potential to be the great equaliser in India—breaking down barriers of language, literacy, and access that have historically held people back.”

The company has already introduced several AI-powered capabilities, including Seller Assistant, Creative Studio, Rufus AI Assistant, and others for small businesses and sellers in India to understand buyers’ behaviour, business goals, create ads, and others to expand their customer base and overall performance.

Alongside businesses, Amazon also plans to contribute to India’s AI literacy efforts by bringing career awareness to students in government schools. Amazon's new investment plan is said to include plans for enhanced AI curriculum, hands-on experiments, career tours, and teacher training by 2030, empowering schools and students. Amazon said that this initiative will also support India's National Education Policy 2020, which focuses on digital literacy and skill development.