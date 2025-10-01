Amazon unveils four new Echo devices built for Alexa+ AI assistant

Amazon has introduced four new Echo devices designed specifically to support Alexa+, the company’s next-generation AI assistant. The line-up includes the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11, with each device featuring new silicon, enhanced sensors, and redesigned hardware aimed at delivering more personalised and proactive AI-driven experiences.

Advertisement

Alexa+, which was unveiled earlier this year, is positioned as a conversational assistant that can manage tasks ranging from smart home controls to calendar management. According to Amazon, customers with early access to Alexa+ have been engaging more frequently and for longer periods compared to the previous version of Alexa.

New custom silicon and sensors

At the core of the updated Echo devices are Amazon’s new AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips, both designed to handle advanced AI workloads. The AZ3 powers the Echo Dot Max, improving wake-word detection and voice clarity, while the AZ3 Pro in the Echo Studio and Echo Show models supports more complex language models and vision-based tasks.

The devices also incorporate Amazon’s Omnisense sensor fusion platform, which combines inputs from microphones, cameras, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, and motion sensors. This enables Alexa+ to provide context-aware interactions, such as reminders when a person enters a room or alerts about open doors.

Advertisement

Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio

The Echo Dot Max has been re-engineered with a two-way speaker system that includes a woofer and tweeter, offering nearly three times the bass of its predecessor. It is priced at $99.99.

The Echo Studio has been reduced in size by 40% compared to the original model but retains features such as spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support. It includes a redesigned acoustic system and a new spherical design. The speaker will be sold at $219.99.

Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11

The new Echo Show smart displays have been designed with improved screen clarity and a 13MP camera for visual interactions. The displays also support family calendars, entertainment controls, and enhanced smart home management.

Advertisement

Both models come with front-facing stereo speakers and redesigned woofers to deliver spatial audio. The Echo Show 8 will be priced at $179.99, while the Echo Show 11 will cost $219.99.

Availability

The Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio are scheduled to launch on 29 October, while the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 will be available from 12 November. Customers in the US who purchase any of the new devices will gain immediate access to Alexa+.