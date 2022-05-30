Amazon’s Consumer Robotics Software Development Center opens in Bengaluru

Amazon is launching a new Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre in Bengaluru which is going to support Amazon’s Consumer Robotics division. This Consumer Robotics Division launched its first robot Astro last year. The company is going to host a virtual event called Amazon Device: All About Astro to mark the opening of the new site on June 2.

The robot called Astro is designed to help customers across a range of tasks like home monitoring, and it is powered by artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, and voice and edge computing.

“Last year we unveiled our first consumer robot, but it certainly will not be our last. This new Consumer Robotics Software Development Center will help support our growing consumer robotics division and attract top talent to work on world-class technology products. India is an innovation hub; having the center here will help Amazon create better consumer robotics experiences for customers worldwide,” said Ken Washington, Vice President, Consumer Robotics, Amazon.

The Amazon Devices: All About Astro is going to be a public event that will showcase the development of Astro along with the ongoing work at Amazon and the future of consumer robotics. The company will also showcase some demo videos of Astro at the event.

It is scheduled to take place at 9 AM on June 2.

Also Read: Amazon, Google and other tech companies gave massive hike to their employees

Also Read: Fake product reviews under government's scanner, meeting with online shopping websites soon