Amazon's Job cuts continue: Robotics unit now in the crosshairs

Amazon has reportedly cut more than 100 white-collar jobs in the robotics unit. Amazon's workforce reduction shows no signs of stopping, with approximately 16,000 roles cut in January, and now the robotics unit is next.

Business Insider spotted an internal message to employees by Amazon Robotics VP Scott Dresser, which said the changes were “difficult but necessary.” However, the mail states that the robotic unit remains a “strategic priority.”

An Amazon spokesperson told the publication that “We regularly review our organisations to make sure teams are best set up to innovate and deliver for our customers. We don't make these decisions lightly, and we're committed to supporting employees whose roles are affected with severance pay, health insurance benefits, and job placement support.”

Amazon's workforce reduction has been significant in recent months, starting with around 14,000 employees in October 2025. The company has now shed roughly 30,000 roles in total, citing cost-cutting measures and artificial intelligence-driven productivity improvements as the reasons.

After Amazon laid off 16,000 employees in January, its HR chief, Beth Galetti, said the company does not intend to make mass layoffs a regular or recurring strategy. Although she did not fully rule out the possibility of more layoffs in the future.

Despite the workforce trim, the tech giant is reportedly investing millions in AI data centres. It is projected that capital expenditures could reach nearly $200 billion in 2026, up from $125 billion in 2025, focused on AI infrastructure like Project Rainier. Furthermore, it is also actively hiring AI/ML engineers, cloud architects, and data centre roles.