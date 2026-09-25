Amazon’s layoff plan takes a U-turn: Former employees are being recruited again

Amazon’s rehiring plans and policies

Amid restructuring plans, Amazon laid off over 30,000 employees in multiple rounds of layoffs throughout the year. Now, its reaching out to a few laid-off employees, offering them an opportunity to return to the company. The outreach is said to be part of an initiative called “Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative,” led by AWS VP Swami Sivasubramanian.

“A lot has changed since you were here, and there’s some really compelling work happening across AI/ML right now,” the email reads.” On the other hand, an AWS Finance recruiter contacted a former employee and offered a shorter route toward receiving a new job offer.

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Business Insider quoted Haley Silva, an Amazon spokesperson, who said “boomerang hiring” is not a new initiative, and that it has been created specifically because of its recent layoffs or AI hiring push. She further revealed that Amazon has a longstanding, companywide practice of hiring former employees back, and people who were laid off can also be eligible to return.

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However, Amazon says it is recruiting for existing open positions, rather than specifically hunting for people who left because of the company's return-to-office (RTO) policy.

“We're always interested in connecting with talented people — both new candidates and former Amazonians for open roles,” Silva said. “Rehiring former employees is a normal, longstanding part of how we recruit, and our rehire and interview practices are consistent across the company.”

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This showcases how tech giants are actively reallocating resources into high-growth areas like machine learning infrastructure, custom silicon development, and enterprise cloud AI services. Former employees receiving these "boomerang" outreach emails are getting a chance to join the company again amid a challenging job market.