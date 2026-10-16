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Amazon's two new AI wearables can remember your conversations and remind you what to do next

Amazon's two new AI wearables can remember your conversations and remind you what to do next

AI assistants are moving beyond chat windows into everyday devices, promising to remember conversations and turn them into useful actions. Amazon's latest launch shows where this shift is heading.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 12:31 PM IST
Amazon's two new AI wearables can remember your conversations and remind you what to do nextAmazon's Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse turn everyday conversations into AI summaries and reminders.(Photo:Amazon)

Forgetting a meeting commitment, a shopping item, or a plan discussed with a friend is a common problem, and technology companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to solve it. Amazon is now expanding its push into personal AI hardware with two new devices designed to capture conversations and turn them into summaries, reminders and actionable tasks. The launch comes as AI companies explore products that can understand everyday context rather than simply respond to typed questions.

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Amazon's new Bee Frontier wearable and Bee Eclipse phone attachment can connect conversations with calendars, emails and other apps to help you follow through on commitments. The move also brings Amazon's shopping platform and Alexa+ into the experience, raising a bigger question about whether consumers are ready to let AI become a more constant part of their daily lives.

Amazon Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse - What the devices do

The Bee Frontier can be worn as a wristband or clipped to clothing, while the Bee Eclipse is a credit-card-sized device that magnetically attaches to a smartphone. Amazon says the Frontier offers IP67 water resistance, USB-C charging and up to seven days of battery life. The Eclipse is designed to last more than 21 days on a charge.

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Both devices can turn conversations into summaries, to-do lists and insights. Through integrations with Gmail, Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook, Bee can identify follow-up tasks, draft emails and create calendar invitations. You can also access summaries through a companion mobile app and a new desktop app.

Amazon has added integrations with Alexa+ and Amazon.com. You can ask Alexa+ for meeting summaries and reminders, while connected shopping features can suggest products mentioned in conversations.

The Bee Frontier costs $74.99 (nearly ₹7000) and is available in the US through Amazon.com. The Bee Eclipse starts at $99.99 (roughly ₹9,500) and is listed as coming soon. A Bee Pro subscription costs $11.99 (nearly ₹1,100) per month and unlocks additional features, including unlimited summaries, third-party integrations and personalised shopping recommendations.

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Privacy concerns and the race for personal AI

The launch reflects a broader shift towards AI devices that gather context throughout the day. Products from companies such as Plaud and Meta are also exploring ways to bring AI assistance beyond conventional chatbots.

However, devices that process everyday conversations raise privacy questions. Amazon says Bee processes audio in real time and deletes it afterwards, while transcripts are encrypted and remain under the user's control. Both devices have a physical control and an indicator light to show when processing is active. Bee Eclipse also prompts users to obtain permission from call participants when recording starts.

These protections are Amazon's stated safeguards, and you should consider consent and local recording laws before capturing conversations.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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