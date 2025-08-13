Ambrane unveils compact 20,000mAh powerbank to charge smartphones and laptops

Ambrane has announced the launch of the PowerMini 20, a pocket-sized 20000mAh powerbank designed to charge both smartphones and laptops.

Priced at ₹1,999, the device is available in black, blue and golden variants, and can be purchased through the company’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

The PowerMini 20 offers a 35W output via its Type-C port, making it suitable for charging USB-C laptops. It also includes an 18W USB-A port, an in-built Type-C cable, and a detachable cable for added convenience. Ambrane’s BoostedSpeed fast-charging technology is built in, while its SafeCharge system provides multi-layer protection against overcharging, overheating and short circuits.

Measuring small enough to fit in a pocket or bag, the powerbank features a glossy finish aimed at appealing to users seeking portability and style.

“With PowerMini 20, we’ve addressed a real user need, high-capacity charging without the bulk. People are tired of carrying heavy bricks around just to stay powered. This product is our answer: compact, lightweight, and strong enough to charge both mobiles and laptops. It’s designed keeping today’s users in mind, fast-paced, always on the move, and unwilling to compromise on style or performance.” said Mr. Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director, Ambrane India.